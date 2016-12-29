Scarlett Johansson named highest-grossing actor of 2016

Scarlett Johansson has been named the top-grossing actor of 2016, having brought in $1.2 billion in global ticket sales, according to Forbes.

Most of the credits were given to her role in “Captain America” being the Black Widow and the “Civil War” which garnered around $1.15 billion all over the world in sales.

Fans were surprised when this 32-year-old woman marked a $1.2 billion in total of box office hit with her movies.

Forbes curates the annual list by adding up global ticket sales using data from analysis site Box Office Mojo.

Animated movies, where only actors’ voices were used, are not included and only top-billed performances are counted.

Last year, the list was topped by Chris Pratt while, in 2014, Jennifer Lawrence took the top honours.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing actors of 2016:

1. Scarlett Johansson ($1.2 billion)

2 (tie). Chris Evans ($1.15 billion)

2 (tie). Robert Downey Jr. ($1.15 billion)

4. Margot Robbie ($1.1 billion)

5. Amy Adams ($1.04 billion)

6. Ben Affleck ($1.02 billion)

7. Henry Cavill ($870 million)

8. Ryan Reynolds ($820 million)

9. Felicity Jones ($805 million)

10. Will Smith ($775 million)