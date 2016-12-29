Latest update December 29th, 2016 2:23 PM

Road rules amendment bill to be presented to the president

The committee appointed to present recommendations on road rules with regard to the situation that raised with the proposed hike in fines over traffic offences has commenced measures to formulate the bill on the amendment of road rules.

The bill is scheduled to be presented to the president.

President of the committee Nihal Somaweera said the committee expects to have the bill approved within the month of January 2017.

