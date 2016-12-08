“Ranil Wickremesinghe is not suitable for the position of Prime Minister” – Tissa Vitharana

The Lanka Sama Samaja Party convened a press briefing on Thursday, December 8.

At the press briefing, the General Secretary of the Lanka Sama Samaja Party Professor Tissa Vitharana said that the Politburo and Central Committee of the party decided that “Ranil Wickremesinghe is not suitable for the position of Prime Minister and that if he has some self respect he should resign from the position.”

“We make that request from the president”, he added.

He went on to note that PM Ranil Wickremesinghe stated in Parliament that the project will be enacted in the five year plan, but that they do not know what the project is. He said, the true meaning of this comes out when its in English Language.

“This was first published as Regaining Sri Lanka, which means acquiring the country again”, he said.

Furthermore, he said that the prime minister has taken over the contract on behalf of the American imperialists.