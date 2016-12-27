Latest update December 27th, 2016 11:13 PM

Randwick City Council in Australia bans alcohol at a popular Sydney beach

Due to the inappropriate behavior of a few on the Christmas Day, has led the Randwick City Council in Australia to ban alcohol at a popular Sydney beach.

More than 10,000 people has flocked to the Coogee beach on Christmas day, leaving bottles, cigarette boxes and general waste behind.

“The poor and inappropriate behavior of a few on Christmas day have forced [the] Council to introduce a total alcohol ban for the area,” said Mayor of Randwick Noel D’Souza in a statement on Facebook.

However, some argued against the ban, but the majority of those on social media seemed to agree with the council’s actions.

