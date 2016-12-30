Prisons Hospital doctor transferred

Dr. Malinda Wanigasekara, who served at the Prisons Hospital, has been transferred to the National Cancer Hospital in Maharagama.

This transfer was made in a backdrop where the Minister of Health, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne announced that investigations have been launched into the actions of doctors attached to the Prisons Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Prisons Hospital said that the transfer was made on a temporary basis, until the investigations are concluded.When News 1st inquired from Dr. Malinda Wanigasekara, he said that he volunteered to be transferred, taking into account the security threat on his life.

However, when we made inquiries from the Prisons Media Spokesman, he refrained from commenting on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical Officers’ Association said that it has appointed a committee to look into whether the transfer was made in accordance with proper procedures.

Parliamentarian Hirunika Premachandra heavily criticised the actions of prison doctors in parliament recently.

Meanwhile, speaking to News 1st MP Hirunika Premachandra said that charges have been levelled against the actions of another doctor attached to the Prisons Hospital.

Meanwhile, on a related note, a specialist doctor was stabbed at a prominent private hospital in Colombo on Friday evening.

Police said that the stabbing took place while the doctor was seeing patients.The doctor, a psychiatrist, is being treated at the private hospital. The suspect has been taken into custody by the Slave Island police.