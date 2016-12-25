Prime Minister “disrespected the Chief Prelates” and “Not suited for Parliament”

The Pavidi Handa organisation has criticized the statement made by the Prime Minister yesterday (December 24) following his (PM’s) meeting with the Chief Prelates of the Malwatte and Asgiri chapters.

Ven. Muruttettuwe Ananda Thera said that the Premier’s response has “made it clear” that he (PM) believes the Chief Prelates “exist only to administer Pansil”.

The Thera, – who is the Chairman of Pavidi Handa- said that PM Ranil Wickramasinghe has disrespected the Chief Prelates and has condemned his statement.

“What we have to say to him at this time is this, you are not suited for parliament, you are suited for a movie.”