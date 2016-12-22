President stresses on the importance of agriculture for the eradication of poverty

President Maithripala Sirisena today presided over a special discussion on the National Program to eradicate poverty from Sri Lanka at the Presidential Secretariat.

Attention was drawn towards programs that will be implemented from 2017 in order to achieve the global millennium development goals and to build a Sri Lanka without poverty by the year 2030.

According to the President’s Media Division attention was also drawn towards issues that arose due to the drought and on the National Food Production Program.

The President noted that throughout history the people of the country were self sufficient and over-came obstacles based on Agriculture and when issues on drought and economy arise, the first matter is to feed the people.

He addded that in 2006 the World Food Program announced that the world will face a food crisis and under the purview of the MInistry of Agriculture the ” Api Wawamu-Rata Nagamu” program was intiated

“Back then I was the Minister of Agriculture and I had discussions with the Former President and commenced the ” Api Wawamu-Rata Nagamu ” program. On one end we went to war and on the other we experienced the need for food.”he said

He further called for focus on ultivation where-ever it may be possible and stressed on the importance of home gardens

Two new members who appointed to the Commission of Right to Information, took their letter of appointment from President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat.

The former Chairman of the Appeal Court, Judge A. W. A. Salam and Dr. Selvi Thiruchandran are these two new members.

Meanwhile Supreme Court Justice Priyasad Depp was sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena this morning as the Acting Chief Justice.