President Sirisena makes a request from Sri Lankan doctors living overseas

Dec 05, 2016
Speaking in Parliament on Monday, December 5, during the debate on the expenditure heads for the Ministry of Health, President Maithripala Sirisena made a request from Sri Lankan doctors living overseas.
The President said, a person cannot become a doctor in just a year or two, a person cannot be a nurse in a month or two either.
“I make a request in his house today for all Sri Lankan specialist doctors and those in the nursing service who have intentions to leave the country to seek employment overseas, to think about the country, its people and their own relatives before doing so. And try as much as possible to remain in the country”, said the president.
He went on to note, there are over 15,000 Sri Lankan doctors who are serving overseas and that he requests all of them to return to the country and serve its people, at least for a short period of time.
Let PM open his big mouth again and display his level of intelligence, common sense and understanding and see what happens to this brain drain..
This government treats professionals of this country as slaves & expecting them two stay and now requesting those who have already left to return.This is hilarious..
Sooner there will be undergraduate students will be teaching in Sri Lankan state and private universities.
No facilities, under paid and lack of benefits will drive the brain drain.
While a Sri Lankan PhD holders makes Rs 200000 pm, the same person would make about 1.2 million in abroad.
So who wants to stay by rotting the life on roads.
God bless Sri Lanka