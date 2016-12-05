President Sirisena makes a request from Sri Lankan doctors living overseas

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, December 5, during the debate on the expenditure heads for the Ministry of Health, President Maithripala Sirisena made a request from Sri Lankan doctors living overseas.

The President said, a person cannot become a doctor in just a year or two, a person cannot be a nurse in a month or two either.

“I make a request in his house today for all Sri Lankan specialist doctors and those in the nursing service who have intentions to leave the country to seek employment overseas, to think about the country, its people and their own relatives before doing so. And try as much as possible to remain in the country”, said the president.

He went on to note, there are over 15,000 Sri Lankan doctors who are serving overseas and that he requests all of them to return to the country and serve its people, at least for a short period of time.