All Ceylon Peasants Federation investigates paddy fraud allegations

Members’ of the All Ceylon Peasants Federation received information today (26 December) that paddy in the possession of the government is being distributed only among large scale paddy mill owners’.

The ACPF members went in search of a paddy storage facility in Mahawa to investigate and they saw lorries packed with paddy parked on their way to the location.

The Federation says, paddy should only be distributed from storage facilities to traders from the area. Namal Karunaratne, chairman of ACPF, said “Show us what is inside: It is clear that different people get commissions out of this. Do not misunderstand us; we are not here to sabotage anything.”

According to the Namal Karunaratne, paddy purchased from these storage facilities at Rs. 43.65 are being sold immediately at Rs. 49.

“We caught this red handed. This is a massive fraud and thievery. We, the Peasants Federation and the Small Scale Paddy Mill Owners’ Association have informed about this matter in writing. But this is not an issue for the authorities.”

Karunaratne stated that there are no mill owners in Kurunegala to convert the paddy into rice. He pointed out how all paddy in the storage are being sent to Polonnaruwa “because the large scale paddy mill owners’ are in Polonnaruwa,” while there are many paddy mill owners around the storage facility.

A News 1st correspondent said that paddy was also distributed in a similar manner from a storage facility in Ma-Eliya, Polpithigama this afternoon.