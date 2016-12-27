National Dengue Eradication Unit to conduct special programme

The National Dengue Eradication Unit says that a special dengue eradication program will take place during the course of today and tomorrow.

Community Specialist of the Dengue Eradication Unit of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Priscilla Samaraweera said that the programme will be carried out in the Western Province, as well as in Galle and Kalmunai, where the spread of dengue is on the rise.

Dr. Samaraweera added that instructions have been given to carry out dengue eradication programs near all schools, before the new school term for 2107 commences.