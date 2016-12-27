Latest update December 27th, 2016 9:44 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

National Dengue Eradication Unit to conduct special programme

Dec 27, 2016 Local, News Ticker 0

National Dengue Eradication Unit to conduct special programme

The National Dengue Eradication Unit says that a special dengue eradication program will take place during the course of today and tomorrow.

Community Specialist of the Dengue Eradication Unit of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Priscilla Samaraweera said that the programme will be carried out in the Western Province, as well as in Galle and Kalmunai, where the spread of dengue is on the rise.

Dr. Samaraweera added that instructions have been given to carry out dengue eradication programs near all schools, before the new school term for 2107 commences.

For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach