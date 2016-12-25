Murder suspect ‘Udamvita Samare’ shot and killed (VIDEO)

A murder suspect -and incidentally a close confidante of a former deputy minister was killed in a shooting near the Veyangoda Railway Station.

24 December – approx 11.30 pm

Shots were fired at a vehicle carrying Janaka Samaradivakara A.K.A: ‘Udamvita Samare’ (42) and three others while the group was returning home from the Veyangoda Economic Center.

The vehicle had then veered off the road and fallen into a drain afterwards.

Slain Udamvita Samare is the chief suspect in the 2010 murder of Suranga Peiris, who was the Chairman of the Veyangoda Traders Association at the time.

According to Police, Udamvita Samare had been released on bail.

Two of the three passengers had fled the area following the shooting while the third -seriously injured- was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital

Police sources said that the two who fled -turned themselves over to the police, this morning (December 25).

The police believe the shooters may have been travelling in an SUV as well as a motorcycle and has sought the public’s assistance to identify and apprehend the suspects.

WATCH VIDEO