Moment of silence to be observed for 2004 tsunami victims

It has been 12 years since the tsunami wave in the year 2004 hit the country and left a trail of devastation with thousands of lives lost to the catastrophe.

December 26, 2004 was an unforgettable day for all Sri Lankans as well as for the whole world. The tsunami tidal waves were caused by a series of earthquakes, measuring 8.9 on the Richter scale that occurred in the sea near Sumatra, Indonesia. The other neighboring countries affected were Indonesia, India, the Maldives, and Thailand.

Since many Sri Lankans did not have any previous experience with a natural disaster of this kind, the damage was vast. Thousands were displaced and killed within a short time. Deputy Director of the disaster Management Center Pradeep Koddipili said that two minutes of silence will be observed today starting from 9.25 a.m. in remembrance of the lives that were lost during the disaster. He added that commemoration ceremonies will be organized in all 25 districts of the country today.