Ministry says focus needs to be directed to thermal power generation

The Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy says more focus will need to be given to thermal power generation in the future.

The Ministry cites the change of focus to be a result of the level of hydro power generation being at a minimal due to the prevailing dry weather.

However, Media Spokesperson of the Ministry Sulakshana Jayawardena noted that the government will incur a higher expense as a result.

The media spokesperson went on to say that the primary generator of the Norochcholai Power Plant which is currently inactive will be coupled to the system during the first week of January next year.