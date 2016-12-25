Min.Mahinda Amaraweera says Indian fisherman in custody will be released

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatic Resource Development has made a recommendation to the Attorney General’s Department for the release of 20 Indian fishermen, who are currently in Sri Lankan cutody.

Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resource Development, Mahinda Amaraweera said that although the Indian fishermen will be released, their fishing vessels will not be.

Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development,Mahinda Amaraweera said that the Indian government has made a request for the release of its fishermen who are in Sri Lankan custody.

“We have drawn our attention on the matter, however the vessels will not be released as they have been seized by the Sri Lankan authorities.”he said

He added that there are around 20 such fishing vessels in custody and the required recommendations have been made to release the fishermen

He further added that the Indian Minister of Fisheries is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka on the 2nd of January and once the recommendations reach the Attorney General, he will inform the court that their is no objection.

“So this is essentially being done as a mark of goodwill. These fishermen will be released soon” he said