Mahanayake Theros present letters to PM on constitutional reform

The Mahanayake Theros have presented two separate letters to the Prime Minister when he called on the Mahanayakes of both the Asgiri and Malwathu Chapters today to pay homage to the temple of the sacred tooth relic.

The letter bearing the signature of the Mahanayake of the Asgiri Chapter which was presented to the Prime Minister speaks of five key sectors. It reads that when making constitutional reforms Sri Lanka should be termed as a unitary state and that the executive powers of local government should come under the Executive of the Central Government.

It notes that apart from the existing judicial system, no other court or constitutional court should be established and calls for Buddhism to be given priority. The Mahanayake goes on to note that decision-making powers on national policy should be vested with the Central Government. And during an issue the Sinhala Language should given priority and the government must pay special attention to these facts.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister called on the Mahanayake of the Malwathu Chapter, the Most Venerable Thibbotuwawe Sri Sumangala Thero where another letter was presented to the premier. The letter contained matters relating to the new constitution, constitutional amendments and special powers being granted to the Northern and Eastern Provinces.

The Mahanayake says that they would not be able to approve of the constitution if it has been confined by petty nationalist, racist and political attitudes and contains terms which violate the unitary state of the country as well as posses points that would disrupt national and religious reconciliation.

The Mahanayake of the Malwathu Chapter also calls for an immediate stop of settlements in forest reserves and affirms the need to preserve places of worship in the North and East.