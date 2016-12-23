Latest update December 23rd, 2016 7:12 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Libyan flight in “potential hijack situation”.

Dec 23, 2016 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Libyan flight in “potential hijack situation”.

Update

Maltese officials said that 2 hijackers aboard a Libyan plane with 111 passengers that was forced to land in Malta have threatened to blow up the aircraft with grenades;

Hijackers have allowed a number of women and children to leave the plane

____________________________________________________________

Libyan passenger plane has been forced to land in Malta

The Maltese P.M has called said that this could be a “potential hijack situation”.

According to media reports from Malta he Airbus A320 was flying inside Libya for airline Afriqiyah Airways when it was diverted.

Initial reports state that there two hijackers who threatened to bomb the plane.

Maltese Premier Joseph Muscat said security operations were standing by

For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
#Gammadda Phase II - An electric fence and a new beginning for Akkuranai
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach