Libyan flight in “potential hijack situation”.

Update

Maltese officials said that 2 hijackers aboard a Libyan plane with 111 passengers that was forced to land in Malta have threatened to blow up the aircraft with grenades;

Hijackers have allowed a number of women and children to leave the plane

____________________________________________________________

Libyan passenger plane has been forced to land in Malta

The Maltese P.M has called said that this could be a “potential hijack situation”.

According to media reports from Malta he Airbus A320 was flying inside Libya for airline Afriqiyah Airways when it was diverted.

Initial reports state that there two hijackers who threatened to bomb the plane.

Maltese Premier Joseph Muscat said security operations were standing by