Libyan Airbus hijack halts hijack-movie shoot in Malta

Libyan Airbus hijack halts hijack-movie shoot in Malta

A film that was being shot at the Malta Airport was halted following the real-life hijacking of the Libyan Airbus A320

The moive- Entebbe- is based on hijacking situation that occurred in Uganda 40 years ago.

However the hijackers of the Friday incident surrendered peacefully unlike the one that happened 40 years ago where 1976, Israeli forces freed 105 hostages in a surprise raid at Uganda’s Entebbe airport, killing about eight hostage-takers and 20 Ugandan troops.

