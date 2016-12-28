Junior workers of SL Republican Health Services Association launch strike

The Sri Lanka Republican Health Services’ Association notes that its junior workers have launched a token strike in solidarity with the North Central Province Health Service Drivers Association.

The Secretary of the North Central Province Health Service Drivers Association, P. Danapala said that the strike action which was launched by the junior workers’ at 6:30 a.m. today December 28, will be in effect until 6:30 p.m. tomorrow, December 28.

The secretary further noted that the issues which were put forth, are yet to be resolved.

When News 1st contacted the Director of Health Services’ in the North Central Province, Dr. Palitha Bandara, he said that the ambulances are being operated with the assistance of the military personnel.