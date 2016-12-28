Latest update December 28th, 2016 2:37 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Junior workers of SL Republican Health Services Association launch strike

Dec 28, 2016 Local 0

The Sri Lanka Republican Health Services’ Association notes that its junior workers have launched a token strike in solidarity with the North Central Province Health Service Drivers Association.

The Secretary of the North Central Province Health Service Drivers Association, P. Danapala said that the strike action which was launched by the junior workers’ at 6:30 a.m. today December 28,  will be in effect until 6:30 p.m. tomorrow, December 28.

The secretary further noted that the issues which were put forth, are yet to be resolved.

When News 1st contacted the Director of Health Services’ in the North Central Province, Dr. Palitha Bandara, he said that the ambulances are being operated with the assistance of the military personnel.

For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Ceylon Teacher Services Union levels allegations over printing of school text books
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach