Inflation has dropped to 4.1% as of November this year:CBSL

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka says that inflation has dropped to 4.1 percent as of November this year.

Issuing a communique, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, quoting the department of Census and Statistics, said that that the inflation rate has declined to 4.1 percent in November this year from 5 percent in October this year.

Both Food and Non- food catagories had contributed towards the year – on- year inflation in November 2016.

The Central Bank further notes, that the NCPI core inflation, which reflects the underlying inflation in the economy increased to 6.8 percent in November 2016 from 5.7 percent in October 2016.

Annual average NCPI core inflation increased dlightly to 5.8 percent in November of 2016 from 5.7 percent in October 2016.