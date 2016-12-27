India tests intercontinental ballistic missile

India has successfully tested its Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in its final operational configuration from Wheeler Island off Odisha on Monday according to the country’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry added that the test showcased the increasing strength of the country’s homemade missiles and will help as a deterrent.

Successful test firing of Agni V makes every Indian very proud. It will add tremendous strength to our strategic defence. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2016

This was the fourth successful test of the Agni-V surface-to-surface Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM). The first one was launched in 2012.

The nuclear-capable Agni-V, which can even reach the northernmost parts of China with its strike range of over 5,000-km, was test-fired from its canister on a launcher truck just after 11 am

“All the test parameters of the missile, which was tested for its full range, were successfully achieved. The missile splashed down near Australian waters,” said an official.