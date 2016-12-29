Latest update December 29th, 2016 1:12 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Henanigala indigenous leader disappointed after request from Eastern PC ministers

Dec 29, 2016 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

The Henanigala indigenous leader called on several Eastern Provincial Council ministers, on Wednesday, December 28, requesting assistance to renovate the access road to his village.

The Henanigala indigenous leader , Uru-Warige Kalu-Bandila-Eththo arrived at the Eastern Provincial Council and presented his request to the Provincial Minister of Health, A.L.M Nazeer.

However, the Provincial Minister failed to provide a solution.

Thereafter, he met with the Provincial Minister of Road Development.

Minister of Road Development of the Eastern Province W.G.M. Ariyawathi Galappaththi responding to the aforementioned issue said:

“… The Provincial Council has not received sufficient funds for this purpose. It is difficult to resolve this at this time. However, I will discuss this with the central government..”

The Henanigala indigenous leader who came to the local authority for a solution, set off to his village empty handed.

For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
FCID summons former Minister Wimal Weerawansa
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach