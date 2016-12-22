Health Service Drivers Association continues strike action

The strike action which was launched by the North Central Province Health Service Drivers’ Association, continued for a second day today, Thursday, December 22.

The protest was launched yesterday based on a number of demands, including the authorities’ failure to approve the circular on recruitment.

A News 1st correspondent said, the protesters launched a hunger strike under a tent, opposite the office of the North Central Province Health Services Director. Army personnel has been assigned to fill the vacant positions of ambulance drivers’.

The President of the Drivers’ Association of Government Health Services Department in the North Central Province Vasantha Kumara said, the officials of the North Central Province has failed to take measures to hold discussions with the trade unionist about the strike action. “They are attempting to sabotage the trade union action but don’t seem to show interest to resolve the matter”, he added.