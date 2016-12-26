George Michael dies aged 53

Singer George Michael has passed away at the age of 53.

The performer whose career kicked off with Wham! in the 1980’s had “passed away peacefully at home”. Police have said that there were suspicious circumstances despite treating the death as unexplained. Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, who was known professionally as George Michael, was an English singer, songwriter, and record producer, who rose to fame as a member (with Andrew Ridgeley) of the music duo Wham!. He was best known in the 1980s and 1990s with his style of post-disco/dance-pop, with best-selling songs such as “Last Christmas” and “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.”

Michael sold more than 100 million records worldwide and his 1987 debut solo album, Faith, sold more than 20 million copies worldwide. He also scored seven number one singles in the UK with songs including Careless Whisper and Faith, and won three Brit Awards and two Grammys.