Gammadda: The project that will quench the long and painful thirst of Badullagammana’s residents

The people of Badullagammana in Bibile who have been constantly fooled by the false promises of their public representatives, expressed their plight before Stanley Jayasinghe, a reknowned cricketer and administrator.

On Friday, December 30, under phase 2 of the Gammadda Movement, a foundation stone was laid for a project to provide clean drinking water to the villagers, under the auspices of Stanley Jayasinghe.

The people of Badullagammana have sacrificed much to quench their thirst.

Without turning a blind eye to the suffering encountered by these people, a massive project was initiated to provide clean drinking water to these people,

Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Stanley Jayasinghe attended the event to inaugurate work on the community water project as a special guest.The hopes and dreams of about 3000 people will bear fruit as the News 1st Gammadda movement is supported by these generous people.

The hopes of the people in Badullagammana were realised in just two hours. Water surfaced from the excavation site for the tube well brought a feeling of relief to all area residents.

The Gammadda movement will continue to forge ahead…