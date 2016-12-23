Latest update December 23rd, 2016 10:08 PM

Gammadda Phase II – An electric fence and a new beginning for Akkuranai

23 December – Akkuranai, Batticaloa

A lengthy 30 kilometres away from Kiran, Batticaloa is a remote village that goes by the name “Akkuranai”. We were informed by our correspondents and villagers that the village is only accessible after 8 a.m. and before 3 p.m.. Anytime early or after those times, you are bound to encounter a herd of wild elephants.

Unfortunately around 20 people who did encounter these majestic beasts – did not live to tell the tale.

The people in this village and surrounding areas have been battered, chewed and spat out by this Human-Elephant conflict which – by the intervention of Gammadda 100 days Phase II – has been put an end to. Our movement – carrying the sole purpose of every single News 1st employed in making this beautiful Island paradise a better place for all, built a 4.5 kilometre long electric fence around the village and surrounding areas. Showcasing the true definition of efficiency and to the surprise of many – it was completed in just 16 days following the initiation.

“Non nobis solum nati sumus. (Not for ourselves alone are we born.)” ― Marcus Tullius Cicero

