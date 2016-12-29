Gammadda Phase II changes lives in Kivulagama; clean drinking water after years of suffering

Today, 29 December – Kivulagama, Hambegamuwa

The people of Kivulagama suffered for far too long, without clean drinking water. However, their suffering was put an end to, by News 1st’s Gammadda 100 day movement.

Phase II of the movement was able to provide a solution to their plight, giving new hopes for a better future and an end to chronic kidney disease in the area.

The project was supported by Dr. Jayantha Wijeratne, Iromi Peris, the Presidential Task Force on Prevention of Chronic Kidney Disease and the Sri Lanka Navy.

More visitors….

Our Gammadda team also welcomed the people of Kalawelgama, who arrived at the event in Kivulagama with the anticipation of receiving a solution to their plight. The team looked into the issue of these people and is eager to provide a helping hand…