‘Game of Thrones’ most pirated TV show of 2016

The power of “Game of Thrones” hasn’t waned, for better or worse.

For the fifth year in a row Game of Thrones has taken the crown for the most pirated TV-show on the Internet.

The Walking Dead remains in second place, with newcomer Westworld right behind.

HBO can’t be too happy about the news that its hit fantasy series is once again the most downloaded show on BitTorrent, which allows users to share files, according to the site TorrentFreak.

TorrentFreak notes that the quality of downloads is increasing, as high definition screens on phones and TV sets has become more common.

Here’s the full list:

Game of Thrones

The Walking Dead

Westworld

The Flash

Arrow

The Big Bang Theory

Vikings

Lucifer

Suits

The Grand Tour