Former Prime Minister Ratnasiri Wickremanayake has passed away at the age of 83.

Late Mr. Ratnasiri Wickremanayake was born on the 5th of May 1933.

He held the position of Prime Minister from 2000 to 2001 and 2005 to 2010.

Ha passed away short while ago, while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.