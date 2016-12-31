Final rites of former PM Ratnasiri Wickremenayake performed

The final rites of former Prime Minister late Ratnasiri Wickremanayake, who was also a senior member of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), were carried out in Horana today (December 31st), with full state honours.

A large number of people arrived to pay their last respects to the remains of late Ratnasairi Wickremenayake, which were placed at his residence in Horana. President Maithripala Sirisena, former presidents Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga and Mahinda Rajapaksa, opposition leader R. Sampanthan and the speaker of parliament Karu Jayasuriya were present at the funeral.

The Anunayake of the Malwatu chapter of the Siam Sect Most Venerable Niyangoda Wijithasiri TThero conducted religious activities.

The former prime minister was 83 years of age at the time of his passing.