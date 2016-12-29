FCID summons former Minister Wimal Weerawansa

Dec 29, 2016 Melanie Santiago Local 0
The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) obtained a statement from former minister Wimal Weerawansa on Wednesday, December 28.
The Former Minister was questioned in connection to the alleged misuse of a vehicle which belongs to the Presidential Secretariat.
Despite summons being issued by the Police FCID on several occasions, to obtain a statement in this regard, the former minister was not present.
The Fort Magistrate’s Court then ordered Wimal Weerawansa to appear before the FCID and provide statements in- rder to assist the investigations.
Accordingly, Wimal Weerawansa was questioned for over five hours and is expected to appear before the FCID on Thursday morning for further questioning.
