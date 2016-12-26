Latest update December 26th, 2016 12:34 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

East India airspace closure delays several Colombo flights

Dec 26, 2016 Local, News Ticker 0

East India airspace closure delays several Colombo flights

Four flights scheduled to take off from the Bandaranaika International Airport have been delayed as a result of the east air space of India being closed down temporarily.

Airport Manager of the Bandaranaika International Airport says that the flights being delayed are flights to Singapore, India and Indonesia.

The Indian Eastern air space was closed The Airport Manager added that therefore the flights were delayed by a period of four hours from 8:30 am to 12:30 noon. Meanwhile, India is set to test the intercontinental nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni 5 from the Wheeler Indian off Odisha coast tomorrow.

For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Several BIA flights delayed
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach