East India airspace closure delays several Colombo flights

Four flights scheduled to take off from the Bandaranaika International Airport have been delayed as a result of the east air space of India being closed down temporarily.

Airport Manager of the Bandaranaika International Airport says that the flights being delayed are flights to Singapore, India and Indonesia.

The Indian Eastern air space was closed The Airport Manager added that therefore the flights were delayed by a period of four hours from 8:30 am to 12:30 noon. Meanwhile, India is set to test the intercontinental nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni 5 from the Wheeler Indian off Odisha coast tomorrow.