Divulapitiya location becomes scene of multiple motor accidents

Mystery surrounds a certain location in Divulapitiya where numerous accidents have taken place.

The accidents recorded on CCTV had taken place in the Bobugammana area in Divulapitiya. Cameras have captured six separate accidents over the past few months taking place at one specific location. The Divulapitiya Police Station is located in close proximity to the location where these accidents take place.

We also observed the speed of the vehicles that pass these areas. Locals say authorities must focus attention on a possible reason behind these coincidences.