Latest update December 29th, 2016 9:32 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Divulapitiya location becomes scene of multiple motor accidents

Dec 29, 2016 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Mystery surrounds a certain location in Divulapitiya where numerous accidents have taken place.

The accidents recorded on CCTV had taken place in the Bobugammana area in Divulapitiya. Cameras have captured six separate accidents over the past few months taking place at one specific location. The Divulapitiya Police Station is located in close proximity to the location where these accidents take place.

We also observed the speed of the vehicles that pass these areas. Locals say authorities must focus attention on a possible reason behind these coincidences.

For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach