Development (Special Provisions) bill rejected by Southern and Sabaragamuwa Provincial Councils

The development special provisions bill which was submitted to the Southern Provincial Council for approval has been rejected with a majority of 19 votes.

33 votes were cast against the bill while 14 votes were cast in favor.

Meanwhile, the development special provisions bill was also rejected at the Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council with a majority of 7 votes.

20 votes were cast against the bill while 13 votes were cast in favor.

