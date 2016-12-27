Latest update December 27th, 2016 11:13 PM

The Development Special Provisions Bill – defeated in 05 Provincial Councils’

Southern Provincial Council: Rejected – majority of 19 votes

Against – 33 votes
Favor – 14 votes

* The UPFA and JVP voted against the bill. The UNP Councilors were the only members of the southern provincial council who voted in favor of the bill.

Ariyawansa Sammu (UPFA Southern PC) says the Government of Ranil Wickremesinghe under the leadership of Maithripala Sirisena “is not enforcing the Good Governance”.

He pointed out that -though it was the present government who spoke against the centralization of power before, it has now “deceived the people

U.D.G Ariyatilaka (Minister of Agriculture – Southern PC): “… The immunity that the Prime Minister claims is not even given to the President. We are of the stance that no single person should be given such power …”

“Only reason to bring forward the bill”

Meanwhile Nalin Hewage (JVP Southern PC) says that a “dictatorial environment” will be needed when the government sign agreements are inked with India and China on the 7th of January.

“That is why this bill has been submitted to bring together all the powers under the Prime Minister …” he added

Sabaragamuwa Provincial: Rejected – majority of 7 votes

Against – 20 votes
Favor – 13 votes

The UPFA Provincial Councillors cast their votes against the Bill while UNP Provincial Councillors cast their votes in favor.

*Provincial Councillors (Sabaragamuwa) of the Ceylon Workers Congress and National Freedom Front were not present in the chamber at the time.

Development Special Provisions Bill – REJECTED BY A MAJORITY

Uva Provincial Council – REJECTED
Northern Provincial Council – REJECTED
North Central Provincial Council – REJECTED
Southern Provincial Council – REJECTED
Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council – REJECTED

The “Super Minister” – Charges are being leveled that the Bill is creating a provision to appoint a “Super Minister” -reducing the powers of Provincial Councils as a result.

