Delay in handing over report on the delimitation process ?

Will the presenting of the report on the delimitation process with regard to the Provincial Council elections be delayed?

The subject minister noted that although he is overseas the process will not take longer than the scheduled time-frame.

However, speaking on December 7, Chairman of Delimitation Committee Asoka Peiris, noted that the report will be handed over to the minister today.

Minister of Local Government and Provincial Councils Faizer Mustapha in this regard noted that although he is currently abroad the acting minister Priyankara Jayaratne or the secretary to the ministry will look into the handing over of the report and will have no obstruction in this.

Speaking to News1st, the minister added that following the handing over of the report, decisions could be reached upon on the future course of action.

Delimitation Committee member Attorney-at-Law Upul Kumarapperuma said that even though the committee report on the delimitation process is due to be presented to the minister today, he is currently out of the country and has not provided specific instructions as to who the report should be presented to

“Therefore, we need to go to the ministry and arrive at a decision as to who we should hand over the report to – either the acting minister or the ministry secretary”, he said.