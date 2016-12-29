David Cameron tipped for Nato Secretary General role

David Cameron has been tipped for another new job.

The Former UK Prime Minister is being considered for the role of Nato Secretary General, according to reports.

Officials believe the former Prime Minister is in pole position to take the reins as Secretary General – if Theresa May wants a Briton in Europe’s top defence post.

The former Primer Minister David Cameron is understood to be the most likely British contender for Europe’s top defence posting, which comes tax-free salary of €260,624 (£222,019).

Key to winning the position will be securing the support of the United States. The secretary general is appointed by consensus after discussions between the 28 Nato member states, but American support is seen as important in influencing other states.