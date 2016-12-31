Government releases 2015 drug abuse handbook

Dec 31, 2016 Melanie Santiago Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
With the rising drug menace in the country, News 1st set out to educate the public on the ill effects of drugs and narcotics through a National Anti Drug Drive in June 2015.
This initiative was carried out in collaboration with the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board and the Sri Lanka Police. The programme was organised under the theme “Say NO to Drugs.” Meanwhile the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board has released the Handbook of Drug Abuse Information for the year 2015.
According to the report, there have been 82,482 drug-related arrests in the previous year. The NDDCB says that heroin is smuggled into the island by fishing boats or by couriers posing as tourists.
Most of the heroin brought in to the country is from India and Pakistan. The drug is mainly smuggled via South India to the western coast of Sri Lanka using fishing boats. The report further adds that In 2015, 47 kilogrammes of heroin were seized and 26,539 persons were arrested. Heroin-related arrests have increased in 2015 by 14 percent compared to 2014. In the year 2016, several large hauls of heroin, cocaine and cannabis were seized.
