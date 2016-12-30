Collapsing Administration – Chapter 13: One of Sri Lanka’s main livelihoods under threat!

Agriculture – One of the main livelihoods in Sri Lanka, is currently in a crisis stage. Beginning with the drought period, now facing problems due to authority decisions to import essential crops which could be grown domestically. The course of action will put the Sri Lankan farmers under numerous hardships.

However, the government’s position is that there are reasons, resulting in the supply being lower than the growing demand.

News 1st spoke to a few key stakeholders for their take on the matter, which is distressing the Sri Lankan farmer….

* The harvests of dry chili, big onions, green gram corn and several other essential crops have reduced by 25% compared to last year.

* The government will have to import the above mentioned goods, incurring a huge cost since the local harvest is inadequate to meet the demand.

* The government incurs a cost of Rs. 7246 million to import the six crops alone, says the Department of Agriculture

Items being imported at present

Green Gram – 10%

Corn – 10%

Potato – 50%

Big Onions – 60%

Small Onions – 60%

Dry Chilli – 90%

“The consumer suffers losses because the prices in the market rises, which is caused by the increasing production cost. On the other hand, because of the high production cost, the farmer faces a number of issues”, says Duminda Priyadarshana, Sectional Head – Marketing Food Policy and Agri-Business, Hector Kobbekaduwa Agrarian Research and Training Institute.

Duminda Priyadarshana pointed out how the situation is advantageous to the government and importers, as the government can charge a large tax, while the importer can earn a considerable income out of it.

“Since the majority in the country are consumers, this is a good answer to them. So, what happens to the farmers in the country? What happens to the land in the country? Most importantly what happens to the food security in the country? So, as a government they should think about this broadly and come up with long term solutions”, he added.

The voice of Sri Lankan farmers…

“If there is no support to sell what is grown in the country then there is no use.”

“The farmers are helpless. How can we live when you import from abroad?”

“They said that they have deposited the money to the banks for the fertiliser subsidy. We have not received any of those things.”

“In a few days we will have to beg on the road.”

Prof. L.H. Gunaratne (Agricultural Economics & Business – Peradeniya University):

“There are areas in Jaffna which are ideal for the potato cultivation. The plan is to do this is with the ministry of agriculture. Through this we hope to increase the domestic output and to the control the imports.”

The agrarian unions have expressed their displeasure over the steps that have been taken by the government to provide technical assistance and the fertiliser subsidies to the farmers…

The Chairman of the All Ceylon Peasants Federation Namal Karunaratne stated that the Sri Lankan farmer has “no market whatsoever”. He stated that there is no regard to reduce the production cost for the farmer and that if the situation continues, farmers will have to depend on foreign countries for the country’s requirement of vegetables and fruits.

“This will cause local farmers to move away from their crops and cultivations. This will be a national disaster. So we demand this government to uplift the farmer and their crops and provide the required concessions for the farmer to initiate a scientific process. If this does not happen, there will be no way of preventing this from becoming a national issue”, he added.