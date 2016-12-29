Carrie Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds die aged 84

Carrie Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds dies a day after the death of her daughter – according to her son.

At the time of her death, she was aged 84.

US media say, Debbie was taken to a Los Angeles hospital as she had a stroke.

Mary Frances Debbie Reynolds was an American actress, singer, entertainer, businesswoman, film historian, humanitarian and a noted former collector of film memorabilia.

The Hollywood legend is best known for her role in the 1952 musical Singin’ in the Rain, opposite Gene Kelly.

It was only few days passed after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher who died following a cardiac arrest on a plane.

Fisher was renowned for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series.

Carrie Fisher who was hospitalised on Friday December 23, following a cardiac arrest aboard a United Airlines flight from London to Los Angeles has died. She was sixty years of age at the time of her demise.