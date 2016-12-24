Carrie Fisher; Star Wars actress suffers cardiac arrest

Dec 24, 2016 Tharushan Fernando Entertainment, Local, News Ticker, World 0
Carrie Fisher was hospitalized on Friday (23rd December) in Los Angeles following a cardiac event aboard a United Airlines flight from London to Los Angeles.
The flight was closing in on L.A when the 60-year old became ill and was transported to a hospital from Los Angeles International Airport.
Her brotherTodd Fisher had said that the actresss who played Princes Leia in Star Wars was still in the ICU
