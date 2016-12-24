Latest update December 24th, 2016 4:20 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Carrie Fisher; Star Wars actress suffers cardiac arrest

Dec 24, 2016 Entertainment, Local, News Ticker, World 0

Carrie Fisher; Star Wars actress suffers cardiac arrest

Carrie Fisher was hospitalized on Friday (23rd December) in Los Angeles following a cardiac event aboard a United Airlines flight from London to Los Angeles.

The flight was closing in on L.A when the 60-year old became ill and was transported to a hospital from Los Angeles International Airport.

Her brotherTodd Fisher had said that the actresss who played Princes Leia in Star Wars was still in the ICU

For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach