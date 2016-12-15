A call From the IGP : FM Karunanayake expresses views to media

Journalists raised questions about a phone call the Minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake received during a media briefing that was held today.

Subsequent to the conversation with the Inspector General of Police, the Minister of Finance said that five days ago, a statement was made saying that a daughter of a politician does not stop when asked to but finally she was stopped in Nittambuwa.

Finance Minister also said:

When inquired she mentioned her name. She was asked to surrender herself to the police yesterday. Who was this politician. Attempts were made to create misunderstandings saying that the politician was from the government. Who is this? This was the daughter of Lohan Ratwatte. This was because of whose connections? We don’t have to take this personally. I mentioned his name because he is an MP…”