Breaking News: PM agrees to re-submit Development (Special Provisions) Bill with amendments

Chief minister of the southern province, Shan Wijelal de Silva says that the Prime Minister has agreed to re-submit the development special provisions bill to the provincial councils, with amendments.

Following a meeting with the prime minister, the chief minister said to News1st that the chief ministers were summoned to Temple Trees today for a discussion with the prime minister and the four chief ministers of the Western, Southern, Eastern and Uva Provinces attended the meeting.

The development special provisions bill which is alleged to bring about the creation of a super minister, was submitted for approval from the provincial councils recently.

It was taken up for consideration at the Uva provincial council yesterday and was rejected. When the bill was taken up for consideration in the Northern Provincial Council today the councillors unanimously agreed to reject the bill.

The North Central Provincial Council also rejected the bill, a short while ago.

The Development (Special Provisions) Bill that that was submitted to the provincial councils for approval was defeated in the North Central Provincial Council with a majority of 09 votes. Ten UNP Councillors voted in favour, while 19 SLFP Councillors including the Chief Minister voted against. JVP Councillor Wasantha Saamarasinghe and Independent Councillor Kings Nelson, were not present for the vote. The Development Special Provisions Draft Bill has been defeated at the Northern Provincial Council and at the Uva Provincial Council.