Bomb scare delays Badulla-bound night mail train

The night mail train bound to Badulla, which was scheduled to depart at 8 last evening, was subject to a thorough search after a bomb scare.

The Railway control room said that the mail train was delayed by two hours and 15 minutes as a result.

The control room said that the search operation was carried out after disembarking around 1000 passengers, who were on board the train.

Police said that the inspection was carried out at following a tip off received by the police, at the Colombo Fort Railway station.

The Railway control room said nothing that aroused suspicion was discovered aboard the train, following inspections carried out by the police special task force and a bomb disposal squad.