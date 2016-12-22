Blast at Christian lobby building in Canberra

An attack took place at the Australian Christian Lobby’s Canberra office at around 9:35 p.m. (Australian time) on Wednesday. Windows were blown out and furnishings were destroyed at the office in Deakin after it was rammed by a van carrying gas bottles.

Sources say, the driver of the van, aged 35 was taken to the Canberra Hospital as he suffered serious burn injuries. The Deputy Chief Police Officer Commander Mark Walters said, “As a result of our conversations with the man, we have been able to establish that his actions were not politically, religiously or ideologically motivated”.

The group’s Director, Lyle Shelton, says the apparent bomb follows a year of death threats over its opposition to gay marriage and the Safe Schools program that aims to reduce bullying of gay students. However, no arrests have been reported made yet.