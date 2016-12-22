Berlin Christmas attack: Reward of up to 100,000 euros offered for information

The German Police were in search of a Tunisian individual in connection to the Berlin Christmas attack. The German Police has now revealed some information about Anis Amri;

A 24 year old

A native Tunisian

1.78 meters (5 feet 10 inches) tall and weighs about 75 kilograms (165 pounds)

A wanted notice was issued by the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office, which stated that a reward of up to 100,000 euros (about $104,000) was offered for information about the suspect’s whereabouts, and said Amri is “under urgent suspicion.” The notice also said, “If you see this person that we are seeking, inform the police. Please do not put yourself in danger because this person could be violent and armed”.

The German Police were in search of a Tunisian and later on Wednesday, December 21, the suspect in connection was identified as the person who was already arrested in Germany in August with forged documents then released by Judge.

The Islamic State (IS) has said one of its militants carried out the lorry attack on a Berlin Christmas market, which left twelve (12) people dead.

