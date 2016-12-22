Barcelona hit 7 in Copa Del Rey match against Hercules

Dec 22, 2016 Tharushan Fernando Football, Local, News Ticker, Sports 0
Barcelona faced off against Hercules at Camp Nou in the second leg between the two, in the Copa del Rey Round of 32.
The two teams were tied heading in and Hercules kept up a solid defense till Lucas Digne broke the deadlock in the 36th minute. It was the Frenchman’s first goal for Barca, having joined them from Paris St-Germain last summer.
Rakitic convereted a penalty just before half-time which put the hosts ahead 2-0.
It was Rafinha who opened the scoring in the second half,fireing it in to the back of the net off a sneaky play from Turan.
Turan then brought the score up to 4-0 with diving header which was the first in the Turkish midfileder’s hat-trick. It was Paco Alcacer turn to find the back of the net with header and was followed by a euphoric atmosphere for the 30-year old spainard who had failed to score in 12 previous appearances for his new club after a hefty transfer of £25m from Valencia.
Turan managed find the net for the second time when the ball rebounded off Buigues Rico’s brilliaint save. Turan scored the final goal of the night to complete his hat-trick with wonderful curling shot in to the top corner
