Atmospheric tension to bring weather changes

The Department of Meteorology states that the rainy weather condition prevalent in many parts of the country may continue on Thursday on December 29 as well, due to a tension in the atmosphere.

Heavy showers in the Narankadura area on the Hanguranketha – Ulthanna Road had uprooted a tree, bringing vehicular movement to a standstill. However vehicular movement has now returned to normal.

According to our correspondent, electricity in the area was also disrupted due to the collapse of the tree.

Several parts of the country, including the Western Province, experienced heavy showers during the past 24 hours.