Latest update December 29th, 2016 1:12 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Atmospheric tension to bring weather changes

Dec 29, 2016 Local 0

The Department of Meteorology states that the rainy weather condition prevalent in many parts of the country  may continue on Thursday on December 29 as well, due to a tension in the atmosphere.

Heavy showers in the Narankadura area on the Hanguranketha – Ulthanna Road had uprooted a tree, bringing vehicular movement to a standstill. However vehicular movement has now returned to normal.

According to our correspondent, electricity in the area was also disrupted due to the collapse of the tree.

Several parts of the country, including the Western Province, experienced heavy showers during the past 24 hours.

For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach