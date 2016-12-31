Latest update December 31st, 2016 5:45 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Andy Murray, Mo Farah knighted in New Year honours list

Dec 31, 2016 Local, News Ticker, Sports, Top Slider 0

Olympic stars Andy Murray, Mo Farah and Jessica Ennis-Hill are recognised in a New Year Honours list which also includes big names from the entertainment world as well.

Murray’s honour caps a remarkable year for the Scot, who claimed a second Wimbledon title, defended his Olympic crown and took the world number one slot from Novak Djokovic in an extraordinary run of form.

Aged 29, he is among the youngest to be awarded a knighthood in modern times and had once said he felt too young for such an accolade.

A host of Paralympians also receive honours, including 11-times gold medallist dressage rider Lee Pearson who receives a knighthood.

Four-time Olympic gold distance runner Mo Farah, 33, called it a “dream come true” for a boy who had arrived in the UK from war-torn Somalia at the age of eight unable to speak English.

New Year Honours: Famous faces on 2017 list

  1. Andy Murray – Tennis Player

andy-murray

  2. Patricia Routledge – Actress

patricia-routledge

3. Ray Davies –  Musician

ray-davies

 4. Mo Farah – Runner

mo-farah

5. Jessica Ennis-Hill – Heptathlete

jessica-ennis-hill

6. Ken Dodd – Comedian

ken-dodd

 7. Anna Wintour –  Editor-in-chief of Vogue

anna-wintour

  8. Mark Rylance – Actor

mark-rylance

 9. Naomie Harris –  Actress

naomie-harris

10. Victoria Beckham –  Fashion designer

victoria-beckham

 11. Angela Rippon – Development lead, Dementia Friendly Communities

angela-rippon

 12. Helen McCrory – Actress

helen-mccrory

13. Bryn Terfel – Opera singer

bryn-terfel

14.Baroness Shirley Williams – Politician

baroness-shirley-williams

15.Chris Coleman –  Manager of Wales national football team

chris-coleman-manager-of-wales-national-football-team

16.Jason and Laura Kenny – Cyclists

jason-and-laura-kenny-cyclists

 

 

 

 

 

 


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach