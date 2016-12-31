Andy Murray, Mo Farah knighted in New Year honours list

Dec 31, 2016 Melanie Santiago Local, News Ticker, Sports, Top Slider 0
Olympic stars Andy Murray, Mo Farah and Jessica Ennis-Hill are recognised in a New Year Honours list which also includes big names from the entertainment world as well.
Murray’s honour caps a remarkable year for the Scot, who claimed a second Wimbledon title, defended his Olympic crown and took the world number one slot from Novak Djokovic in an extraordinary run of form.
Aged 29, he is among the youngest to be awarded a knighthood in modern times and had once said he felt too young for such an accolade.
A host of Paralympians also receive honours, including 11-times gold medallist dressage rider Lee Pearson who receives a knighthood.
Four-time Olympic gold distance runner Mo Farah, 33, called it a “dream come true” for a boy who had arrived in the UK from war-torn Somalia at the age of eight unable to speak English.
Nov 07, 2016 0
Oct 10, 2016 0
Jan 31, 2016 0
Dec 31, 2016 0
Dec 31, 2016 0
Dec 31, 2016 0
Dec 31, 2016 0
Dec 31, 2016 0
Dec 31, 2016 0
Dec 31, 2016 0