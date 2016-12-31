Andy Murray, Mo Farah knighted in New Year honours list

Olympic stars Andy Murray, Mo Farah and Jessica Ennis-Hill are recognised in a New Year Honours list which also includes big names from the entertainment world as well.

Murray’s honour caps a remarkable year for the Scot, who claimed a second Wimbledon title, defended his Olympic crown and took the world number one slot from Novak Djokovic in an extraordinary run of form.

Aged 29, he is among the youngest to be awarded a knighthood in modern times and had once said he felt too young for such an accolade.

A host of Paralympians also receive honours, including 11-times gold medallist dressage rider Lee Pearson who receives a knighthood.

Four-time Olympic gold distance runner Mo Farah, 33, called it a “dream come true” for a boy who had arrived in the UK from war-torn Somalia at the age of eight unable to speak English.

New Year Honours: Famous faces on 2017 list

Andy Murray – Tennis Player

2. Patricia Routledge – Actress

3. Ray Davies – Musician

4. Mo Farah – Runner

5. Jessica Ennis-Hill – Heptathlete

6. Ken Dodd – Comedian

7. Anna Wintour – Editor-in-chief of Vogue

8. Mark Rylance – Actor

9. Naomie Harris – Actress

10. Victoria Beckham – Fashion designer

11. Angela Rippon – Development lead, Dementia Friendly Communities

12. Helen McCrory – Actress

13. Bryn Terfel – Opera singer

14.Baroness Shirley Williams – Politician

15.Chris Coleman – Manager of Wales national football team

16.Jason and Laura Kenny – Cyclists