Gampaha supermarket robbery suspect under arrest

An individual has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a supermarket in Gampaha on December 21, Police said, the suspect has been performing duties as a security guard in the super market.

The suspect was arrested when he was found hiding in a cultivation in Maadamgathpitiya in Thanthirimale.

Following his arrest police recovered Rs. 491,000 out of the Rs. 940,000 which he allegedly stole from the super market. The money has reportedly been hidden in a wooded area in Yakkala in Gampaha. According to the Police, the suspect has spent Rs. 250,000 to purchase a block of land and a further Rs. 65,000 to acquire a motorcycle on payment plan.