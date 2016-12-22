JHU asks questions on framework of Hambantota Magampura Port agreement

The Hambantota Port was a topic that was raised at the Jathika Hela Urumaya media briefing today where Provincial Councillor Nishantha Sri Warnasinghe said that the people of the country are unaware of the framework of the agreement that has been reached to vest the Hambantota Magampura Port with China Merchant Holdings.

The minister raised questions on the matter noting that the Prime Minister visited Hong Kong with Minister Malik Samarawickrema and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa visited China.

He questioned if a framework on this matter was decided within Sri Lanka or during the visit to Hong Kong and asked whether any discussions took place with the former president during his tour to China and as to who made the estimates?

He further raised questions if this framework been presented to Parliament and if a debate had taken place? “Some say that 100 million was given as a commission …” he said